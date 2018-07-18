Submit on Wednesday, July 18th, 2018 22:56

ATLAS Space Operations, Inc., a company that provides satellite communications as a service through a software-driven, high data flow global antenna network, announced that BlackSky has selected ATLAS to provide telemetry, commanding, and data support for its high-revisit, Earth imaging constellation of satellites.

