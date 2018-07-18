Submit on Wednesday, July 18th, 2018 22:59

The serial production of Angara rockets will begin from 2023 at the Polyot Production Association in the West Siberian city of Omsk from 2023, CEO of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roskosmos Dmitry Rogozin said.

