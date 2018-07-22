Ariane 5 mission with Galileo satellites is “go” for launch
Next week’s Arianespace flight with four European Galileo navigation spacecraft has been approved for lift-off on 25 July following the launch readiness review held at the Spaceport in French Guiana.
