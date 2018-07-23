Maxar’s MDA brings space robotics, sensor capabilities to UK
Submit on Monday, July 23rd, 2018 22:57
MDA announced it has received a commitment from the UK Space Agency (UKSA) to develop space robotics capabilities in the United Kingdom. The agreement, valued at C$1.7 million, enhances MDA’s ability to lead a European consortium bidding on the first phase of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Space Servicing Vehicle (SSV) Robotics Program.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.