Russia begins work on Soyuz-5
Submit on Monday, July 23rd, 2018 22:58
Russia has begun work on a new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket, chief of Russia’s state space corporation Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying. The process would “mobilise all space industry, refresh it and utilise our strong development and production capabilities.”
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.