Update: Falcon 9 launches Telstar 19V for Telesat
Submit on Monday, July 23rd, 2018 22:59
SSL announced the advanced high throughput satellite built for Telesat is successfully performing post-launch manoeuvres according to plan. The SSL-built satellite deployed its solar arrays on schedule following its launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida early Sunday morning. It began firing its main thruster earlier today to propel toward its final geostationary orbit.
