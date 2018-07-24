Submit on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 22:58

Dmitry Paison, the director of Russia’s Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash), which is a rocket and spacecraft scientific centre at Roskosmos, has filed an application for dismissal, Roskosmos’ press service head Vladimir Ustimenko was quoted as saying.

