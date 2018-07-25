Submit on Wednesday, July 25th, 2018 22:58

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Iridium NEXT 7 (10 satellites); Date: 25 July 2018, 1139 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. This was the seventh set of satellites in a series of 75 total satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium NEXT. The satellites began deployment about an hour after launch.

