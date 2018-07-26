NASA awards startup License to FABAEARTH for high-speed communications
Submit on Thursday, July 26th, 2018 22:59
NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland has awarded a startup license to FABAEARTH, a California-based startup, for radio frequency and advanced communications technologies.
