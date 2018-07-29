Submit on Sunday, July 29th, 2018 22:58

Europe’s first mission to Mercury will target the early morning of 19 October for launch, Arianespace and ESA announced. Lift-off is anticipated for around 0145 UTC.

Related Post:Dawn switches on ion engineDawn enters orbit around asteroid VestaNASA’s Dawn prepares for trip to dwarf planet CeresNASA’s Dawn spirals down to lowest orbitDawn in excellent shape one month after Ceres arrivalDawn has departed the giant asteroid VestaDawn enters orbit around CeresTentative timing for Dawn’s orbit insertionSovrn