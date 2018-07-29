Submit on Sunday, July 29th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B/Y1; Payload: Beidou-3M5, Beidou-3M6 [Beidou-33, Beidou-34]; Date: 29 July 2018, 0140 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The twin navigation satellites entered Medium Earth Orbit more than three hours after the launch.

