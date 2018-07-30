Satellite News

Seventh set of Iridium NEXT satellites performing well

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that the 10 Iridium NEXT satellites launched on 25 July by SpaceX are functioning nominally and have begun the testing and validation process.

