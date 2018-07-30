Taqnia Space contracts additional capacity from Eutelsat
Saudi Arabia’s Taqnia Space (TSC) has signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat including incremental multi-transponder wide-beam capacity on the Eutelsat 70B satellite as well as the fifth HTS spotbeam on Eutelsat 3B, on which it already operates the four others.
