Submit on Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 22:58

NASA and the U.S. Air Force have certified Russia’s RD-180 engines for Atlas V carrier rockets to used for manned spaceflight by U.S. astronauts, Igor Arbuzov, director general of Russia’s major rocket engine manufacturer JSC NPO Energomash, was quoted as saying.

