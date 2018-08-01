Submit on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 22:56

Eutelsat Communications reported financial results for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2018. The company also announced it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the procurement of two larger new satellites.

