Submit on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 22:57

The first global GNSS-Reflectometry ocean wind data service has been launched by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) together with partner the National Oceanography Centre (NOC), and with support from the European Space Agency.

