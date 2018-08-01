Submit on Wednesday, August 1st, 2018 22:59

Russia’s Energomash Scientific and Production Association will soon begin work with the RD-191 engine to boost the capacity of the Angara-A5M heavy carrier rocket, State Space Corporation Roskosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying.

