Aerospace demos laser comms from CubeSats for 1st time
Submit on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 22:59
The Aerospace Corporation (Aerospace) announced a milestone with the Optical Communications and Sensor Demonstration (OCSD) mission. The laser communication system, carried by the two low-Earth-orbiting OCSD CubeSats also known as AeroCube-7B and Aerocube-7C, successfully transmitted data at a rate of 100 megabits per second which is 50 times greater than typical communication systems for this size spacecraft.
