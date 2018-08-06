Submit on Monday, August 6th, 2018 22:57

Lockheed Martin recently shipped the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) military communications satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, where it will be prepared for an October lift-off aboard an Atlas V rocket.

