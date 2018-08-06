Fourth AEHF satellite ships for launch
Submit on Monday, August 6th, 2018 22:57
Lockheed Martin recently shipped the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) military communications satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, where it will be prepared for an October lift-off aboard an Atlas V rocket.
Related Post:Spaceway 3, BSAT-3A pre-launch detailsSkynet 5B/Star One C1 pre-launch detailsArianespace to launch Vinasat-2Star One C2 operational in orbitSSL discloses undisclosed customerLockheed Martin to build Vietnam’s second satelliteTurksat 3A, Star One C2 shipped to KourouAstrium, ESA team up for European Data Relay SystemSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, August 6th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.