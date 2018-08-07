11,740 small-satellites to be launched by 2030
Submit on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 22:53
According to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Small-satellite Launch Services Market Quarterly Update Q2 2018, launch demand is expected to increase to 11,740 small-satellites by 2030 with revenues reaching US$70.10 billion. Commercial players will offer and enable real-time imagery, digital transformation, and seamless global connectivity.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 at 10:53 pm and is filed under RESEARCH. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.