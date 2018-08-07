Apstar-6C handed over to customer
Submit on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 22:57
On 7 August 2018, China Great Wall Industry Corporation and APT Satellite Company Limited jointly conducted the ceremony to celebrate the successful in-orbit delivery to the customer the Apstar-6C.
