Falcon 9 lofts latest Indonesian satellite
Submit on Tuesday, August 7th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Merah Putih [Telkom 4]; Date: 7 August 2018, 0518 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite is performing post launch manoeuvres according to plan following its successful launch.
