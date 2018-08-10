Submit on Friday, August 10th, 2018 22:57

Eutelsat has sold its interest in the Eutelsat 25B satellite operated at 25.5 degrees East to the co-owner of the satellite, Es’hailSat, for a consideration of EUR135 million.

