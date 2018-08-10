Rocket Lab chooses RUAG Space as preferred supplier
RUAG Space signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) creating a new agreement in the small launcher market, in support of flying RUAG separation systems on the Electron Launch Vehicle.
