Rocket: Delta IV Heavy; Payload: Parker Solar Probe [formerly Solar Probe Plus]; Date: 12 August 2018, 0931 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The launch was scrubbed on Saturday due to a violation of a launch limit, resulting in a hold. There was not enough time remaining in the window to recycle.

