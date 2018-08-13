Submit on Monday, August 13th, 2018 22:59

Arianespace is to launch three more heavy Indian satellites from Kourou in French Guiana over the next nine months, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said.

Related Post:ESA extends ExoMars contract with Thales Alenia SpaceESA, Astrium CARE for EarthSENER and ESA reach an agreement for Proba 3 missionOrbital Express completes first autonomous free flight and captureRUAG Space delivers Mars rover camera mastCOM DEV Europe signs contract with European Space AgencyThales Alenia Space signs ESA contract to build Sentinel-3C and DArianespace signs frame contract with ESASovrn