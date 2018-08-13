Submit on Monday, August 13th, 2018 22:58

Engineering services teams of spacecraft controllers, spacecraft operations engineers and ground operations engineers based at the DLR GfR Galileo Control Center supported the recent operations handover of four Galileo satellites. The handover has taken place after a successful LEOP completion by CNES.

