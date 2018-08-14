Submit on Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 22:59

For Arianespace’s fifth launch of the year, and the first in 2018 with Vega, the company will orbit the Aeolus satellite – the world’s first space mission to acquire profiles of the Earth’s wind on a global scale, on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA).

