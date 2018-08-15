AEHF-4 arrives in Florida, prepares for launch
Submit on Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 22:59
The U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) programme completed a major programme milestone on 27 July successfully delivering the AEHF-4 satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
