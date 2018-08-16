Frontier Aerospace to develop deep space thruster using MON-25/MMH
Submit on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 22:56
Frontier Aerospace Corporation announced their selection by NASA’s Space Technology and Mission Directorate (STMD) for a “Tipping Point” award to provide flight qualification of Frontier’s Deep Space Engine (DSE) that utilises MON-25/MMH propellant.
Related Post:Eutelsat orders W3B from AstriumCrescent Communications signs capacity deal on ABS-7Boeing’s second ABS all-electric propulsion satellite enters serviceSpaceCom International signs multiple transponder deal on ABS-7Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of PLATO contractAerojet Rocketdyne demos low-cost, high thrust space engineCygnus completes rendezvous, berthing with ISSEutelsat 2007 survey of satellite and cable homesSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.