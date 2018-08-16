Submit on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 22:56

Frontier Aerospace Corporation announced their selection by NASA’s Space Technology and Mission Directorate (STMD) for a “Tipping Point” award to provide flight qualification of Frontier’s Deep Space Engine (DSE) that utilises MON-25/MMH propellant.

