Submit on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 22:58

Lockheed Martin won a US$3 billion contract to build three space vehicles to operate in geosynchronous Earth orbits (GEO), the U.S. Defense Department said in a press release.

Related Post:Eutelsat orders W3B from AstriumCrescent Communications signs capacity deal on ABS-7Boeing’s second ABS all-electric propulsion satellite enters serviceSpaceCom International signs multiple transponder deal on ABS-7Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of PLATO contractAerojet Rocketdyne demos low-cost, high thrust space engineCygnus completes rendezvous, berthing with ISSEutelsat 2007 survey of satellite and cable homesSovrn