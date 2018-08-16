Submit on Thursday, August 16th, 2018 22:59

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has signed an agreement with Antrix Corporation Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), for the launch into a 580-km Sun-synchronous orbit of NovaSAR-1, a small Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, and SSTL S1-4, a high resolution Earth observation satellite.

