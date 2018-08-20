Submit on Monday, August 20th, 2018 22:59

The lift-off of Arianespace’s Flight VV12 with Europe’s Aeolus satellite has been delayed by 24 hours due to winds at altitude over the Spaceport in French Guiana.

