Submit on Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 22:57

NASA’s InSight spacecraft, en route to a 26 November landing on Mars, passed the halfway mark on 6 August. All of its instruments have been tested and are working well.

Related Post:Telecomm Mexico to offer broadband on AMC-3Optus extends contract with Australian Department of DefenceSentinel-1A satellite has unfolded its antennaLADEE to continue gathering data up to planned lunar impactIndia’s PSLV launches second navsatDZZ-HR is fuelled for upcoming Vega launchNext Falcon 9 launch set for 14 AprilViaSat demos 8 Mbps airborne broadband via 30-cm Ka-band satellite antennaSovrn