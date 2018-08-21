Submit on Tuesday, August 21st, 2018 22:59

The construction of a launch pad for the Angara rocket is underway at the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East, according to Khrunichev Space Center.

Related Post:Telecomm Mexico to offer broadband on AMC-3Optus extends contract with Australian Department of DefenceSentinel-1A satellite has unfolded its antennaLADEE to continue gathering data up to planned lunar impactIndia’s PSLV launches second navsatDZZ-HR is fuelled for upcoming Vega launchNext Falcon 9 launch set for 14 AprilViaSat demos 8 Mbps airborne broadband via 30-cm Ka-band satellite antennaSovrn