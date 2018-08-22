Submit on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 22:58

As the first Lockheed Martin-built GPS III satellite prepares to ship to the launch pad, the U.S. Air Force has declared that the second GPS III satellite is complete, fully tested and ready to launch.

