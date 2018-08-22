Submit on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Vega; Payload: Aeolus; Date: 22 August 2018, 2119 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The satellite was deployed into Sun-synchronous orbit 55 minutes after lift-off. Acquisition of satellite telemetry was confirmed about 15 minutes later.

