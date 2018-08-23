Aerojet Rocketdyne XR-5 Hall Thruster System put Al Yah 3 in orbit
Submit on Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 22:56
Aerojet Rocketdyne said the company’s XR-5 Hall Thruster system aboard Al Yah 3 operated for more than 600 hours (over 25 days of firing) to propel the spacecraft to the intended orbit, which aided recovery from a launch insertion anomaly last January.
Related Post:NGA Deploys Mobile Unit In Support Of FEMALess NGA money for GeoEyeBSkyB’s Acquisition of ITV Under ScrutinyReport: Belarus Seeking Replacement SatelliteNGA Director Wants To Leverage Commercial Imagery SectorESA announces candidate missions for its Cosmic Vision 2015-2025Russian space executive, 2 others charged with fraudProf U. R. Rao being inducted into the Satellite Hall of Fame, WashingtonSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.