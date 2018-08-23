Submit on Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 22:56

Aerojet Rocketdyne said the company’s XR-5 Hall Thruster system aboard Al Yah 3 operated for more than 600 hours (over 25 days of firing) to propel the spacecraft to the intended orbit, which aided recovery from a launch insertion anomaly last January.

