Submit on Thursday, August 23rd, 2018 22:58

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) has confirmed the successful commissioning in-orbit of the RemoveDEBRIS spacecraft, which was deployed from the International Space Station on 20 June 2018.

