Russian cargo ship leaves station after six-month stay

Thursday, August 23rd, 2018

Cargo spacecraft Progress MS-08 has been undocked from the International Space Station (ISS). Its deorbiting is due on 30 August the rocket and spacecraft scientific centre TsNIIMash said.

