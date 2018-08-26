Submit on Sunday, August 26th, 2018 22:58

The U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) Global Positioning Systems (GPS) Directorate achieved a major programme milestone on 21 August successfully delivering the first GPS III satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida to begin launch processing.

