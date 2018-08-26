Submit on Sunday, August 26th, 2018 22:56

Powered by Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion, OSIRIS-REx’s long-awaited approach of Asteroid Bennu has officially begun. With the asteroid now in sight, the spacecraft’s onboard thrusters will begin to conduct a number of approach manoeuvres to match Bennu’s orbital velocity to prepare for arrival on 3 December.

