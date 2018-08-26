Submit on Sunday, August 26th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng-3B/Y1; Payload: Beidou-3M11, Beidou-3M12 [Beidou-35, Beidou-36]; Date: 24 August 2018, 2352 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The twin satellites entered Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) orbit more than three hours after the launch.

Related Post:How to Jumpstart Your Business With Satellite TV Sports PackagesThe Digital TV SwitchoverShould You Get Direct TV For Your Bar Or Restaurant?Satellite Television Can Enhance Your BusinessGet the Competitive Sports Edge3rd China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite lost after launchSSL delivers ABS-2 satellite to launch base in KourouKacific Broadband Satellite plans hosted broadband payloadSovrn