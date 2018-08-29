Submit on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 22:58

Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully completed its early systems integration test for NASA’s Advanced Electric Propulsion System (AEPS) programme, a next-generation propulsion capability that will further enable deep space missions. Under the AEPS contract, Aerojet Rocketdyne will develop and qualify a 13-kilowatt Hall thruster string.

Related Post:GenCorp Rebounds To Post 2007 Second Quarter ProfitTelesat’s Post Higher First Quarter EarningsGlobalstar Revenue, Profits Fall In Second QuarterVSAT Tops Its Previous NumbersIntelsat Revenues Improve; Company Cuts Loss In Second QuarterHughes Rebounds To First Quarter ProfitTelesat Canada Reports Higher Profits Despite Revenue SlipXM Post Another Loss, Cuts Subscriber EstimatesSovrn