Submit on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 22:57

Gazprom Space Systems (GSS) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. have signed a contract with an estimated value of US$18 million, to provide broadband connectivity across Russia. Gilat will deliver its multiservice platform and user terminals to operate over the new Yamal 601 Ka satellite, which will replace Yamal-202.

