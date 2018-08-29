Submit on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 22:59

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA announced the launch of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 40 (H-IIA F40) from Yoshinobu Launch Complex at the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center on 29 October (UTC).

Related Post:GenCorp Rebounds To Post 2007 Second Quarter ProfitTelesat’s Post Higher First Quarter EarningsGlobalstar Revenue, Profits Fall In Second QuarterVSAT Tops Its Previous NumbersIntelsat Revenues Improve; Company Cuts Loss In Second QuarterHughes Rebounds To First Quarter ProfitTelesat Canada Reports Higher Profits Despite Revenue SlipXM Post Another Loss, Cuts Subscriber EstimatesSovrn