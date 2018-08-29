Satellite News

RapidEye Constellation racks up 10 years of in orbit operations

The RapidEye Constellation of five SSTL-built Earth Observation satellite were launched into a 630km Low Earth Orbit on a Dnepr launch vehicle from Baikonur in Kazakhstan on 29 August 2008.

