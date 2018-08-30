1st ViaSat-3 payload module structure shipped
Viasat Inc. announced the first ViaSat-3 payload module structure, built by Boeing, arrived at Viasat’s Tempe, Arizona facility. With the initial payload module structure now at Viasat’s facility, the company can begin payload integration and testing for the first ViaSat-3 class satellite that is scheduled to provide broadband service over the Americas, starting in 2020.
