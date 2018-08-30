Progress MS-08 de-orbited
Submit on Thursday, August 30th, 2018 22:55
Fragments of Russia’s Progress MS-08 cargo spacecraft, which was deorbited on 30 August 2018 following a weeklong experiment, splashed down in a remote area of the Pacific Ocean, a Russian Mission Control Center official said.
Related Post:SBIRS GEO-1 payload completes thermal vacuum testingBoeing completes key SBSS system testsHerschel mechanical tests completedAsiaSat 5 completes reference performance testingSBIRS GEO-1 completes acoustic testingOrbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft departs ISSFirst SBIRS-GEO satellite continues to be testedBoeing completes WGS ground compatibility testsSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 30th, 2018 at 10:55 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.