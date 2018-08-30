Satellite News

Sentinel-6A propulsion module mated with main structure

The integration of Sentinel-6A, the first of two satellites to continue measuring sea levels from 2020, has reached a new milestone and its critical phase: the propulsion module has been “mated” with the main structure of the satellite at Airbus.

